The Stadium of Light was full once against as a season of change at Sunderland came to a disappointing end.

After paying their tributes to Charlie Hurley following the Wearside legend’s sad passing last week, the Black Cats supporters were unable to roar their side on to victory as relegation threatened Sheffield Wednesday secured their Championship status with what felt like a routine win.

First-half goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass were enough for the Owls to collect the points they needed to ensure they will return to Wearside next season - and left Sunderland supporters wondering what state their squad may be in when the new campaign gets underway.

In a season littered with inconsistency, the one consistent factor at the Stadium of Light has been the unwavering support the Black Cats have received - but how does Sunderland's average attendance compare to their rivals across the Championship?