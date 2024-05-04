Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fans unveiled a tribute to the late Charlie Hurley at the Stadium of Light against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hurley - nicknamed “The King” by Sunderland supporters - sadly passed away last week aged 87. Fan group This Is Wearside produced a flag display in the Roker End to pay tribute to the club legend before the game.

Sheffield Wednesday's visit to Wearside, the last game of the Championship campaign, marks Sunderland's first home fixture since the death of the legendary centre half last week. Hurley is widely considered one of the club's greatest-ever players - and was celebrated pre-match by players, staff and supporters during the day.

Club representatives held a period of remembrance at the Charlie Hurley gates on Saturday morning, with a minute's applause observed before kick-off. Supporters also displayed their own tribute to Hurley in the Roker End with a surfer flag and banner.

This is Wearside unveiled a special new flag in tribute to Hurley and Sunderland’s players wore t-shirts dedicated to Hurley's legacy during the pre-match warm-up. The Black Cats also entered the pitch to the sound of 'Z Cars', a song synonymous with Hurley's era as a player at the club.

A number of his former teammates were also at the game, including Jimmy Montgomery, Colin Todd, Colin Suggett, Ritchie Pitt, Bobby Kerr and Jimmy Shoulder. Born in Cork but raised in London from a young age; Hurley made 402 league appearances for Sunderland between 1957 and 1969 and was named Sunderland’s Player of the Century in 1979.