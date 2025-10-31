Sunderland host Everton on Monday evening at the Stadium of Light

Everton boss David Moyes has confirmed that full-back Nathan Patterson will be absent from his side’s trip to face Sunderland on Monday evening after undergoing a “small procedure” on his groin.

The Scotland international is yet to feature for the Toffees so far this season, and in a pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Moyes ruled him out of making a return on Wearside - while also stating that his squad is otherwise in relatively good health.

He said: “He [Patterson] has had a small procedure on his groin, so he's obviously not available for this game. I think we've got a couple of knocks and bruises and one or two people with little bits, but hopefully we'll be okay.”

What has David Moyes said about Everton’s centre forward situation ahead of Sunderland clash?

Elsewhere, Moyes hinted that he could alter his forward line due to the ongoing struggles of go-to striking options Beto and Thierno Barry. Between them, the duo have registered just one goal in the Premier League this season, with Beto scoring in a 3-2 win over Wolves back in August.

And as such, the Everton boss has not ruled out exploring other alternatives in his team selection. He said: “Obviously we want our centre forwards to score more goals. Whatever we say, we are making more chances. We're having much more of the ball than we've had. We're being more creative in what we're doing. This is where you're hoping that we make a few more chances and the forwards get it.

“A couple of the games recently we've just not quite got on the end of two or three things which maybe on another day we do. It changes the outcome, it changes the mood. It's very difficult for anybody. Footballers can lose confidence when their form isn't so good. It could be a centre forward, it could be a centre-half, goalkeepers. They all need to have confidence to play well. But centre forwards are the ones who thrive on the feeling of getting the goals. All you can ever do is keep putting them in the right positions and hopefully they'll get the goals. We also have to get plenty of balls in to give them those chances to do so.

“Of course I will look to see if there's other options. If I think that I'm not getting what I want then I'm going to look to see what else there is. But we've got two people who are number nines and are that way. Iliman [Ndiaye], it gives you less focal point... It changes how you may have to play and build at different times if we do that. We've got one or two other people who could possibly come in to that debate as well. But no, we wouldn't bury our head in the sand, we're certainly thinking about it.”

