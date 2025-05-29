Eliezer Mayenda has emerged as a huge presence for Sunderland this season

Nobody could have anticipated the meteoric nature of Eliezer Mayenda’s rise at Sunderland this season - not even the man himself, it would appear.

At the beginning of the campaign, the 20-year-old striker had never scored for the Black Cats, and was returning to the Stadium of Light off the back of a dreary loan stint with Hibernian during which he was afforded just 106 minutes of first team action.

Fast forward to the time of writing, and Mayenda has registered 15 goals contributions across 41 outings for Sunderland this term, including a monumental strike in Saturday’s Championship play-off final against Sheffield United. In the span of less than a year, he has catapulted himself from unfancied squad player to Premier League-bound main man with enough of a profile to pop on the Instagram feed of WWE legend Randy Orton. It has, in other words, been an astonishing emergence.

What has Eliezer Mayenda said about his rise at Sunderland?

And Mayenda himself acknowledges just how unbelievable the past few months have been for his personal development. Speaking after the final whistle at Wembley, the Spanish youth international was asked if he could have forecast just how important he would become for Sunderland while stuck up in Scotland warming the bench at Easter Road. He responded: “In that moment, not really.

“I keep working every day to be in the right place in the right moment. Sunderland helped me a lot about that. I'm very happy because we won this final. I'm very happy because we did it. It was a good experience for me and now I have more experience. I did well today, so I'm very happy.”

On his pivotal equaliser, Mayenda added: “[It was] Good. I scored in the first game in the semi-final. We did it. It was an amazing feeling to score today again in the final. It’s a really good gift.”

To that end, Mayenda increasingly looks like the gift that keeps on giving. While his sudden ignition in front of goal has been a huge boon to Regis Le Bris and his side of late, it would be reductionist to suggest his influence is confined to his finishing alone.

Indeed, in the aftermath of Sunderland’s promotion, statisticians Data MB took to social media to share a series of figures that are almost so impressive that they defy belief. According to the number-crunchers, no forward in world football is producing more dribbles per 100 touches than Mayenda, or is offering up a higher ball-carrying frequency.

And still, that is only scratching the surface. Compared to other Championship strikers, as measured per 90 minutes, the Sunderland starlet ranks first across the entire division for expected assists per 100 passes, chance creation ratio, progressive carries, accelerations, offensive duels won, progressive action rate – as well as the aforementioned dribbles per 100 touches and ball-carrying frequency.

It is truly staggering stuff, and perhaps the most frightening aspect of Mayenda’s steep trajectory is that he is only just getting started. Sunderland’s promotion campaign has been, to all intents and purposes, his first full season in senior football; how good will he be in a year’s time, or when reaches the grand old age of 25, say, all the way down the line in 2030?

With every passing performance, Eliezer Mayenda looks as if he is more and more ready for the Premier League. The big question now is whether the Premier League is ready for him.

