The WWE star posted about Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda after the win against Sheffield United

Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda caught the attention of the wrestling world during his side’s dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

After coming off the bench to level the match, Mayenda marked the goal with a tribute to WWE superstar Randy Orton, recreating the wrestler’s trademark pose in front of the travelling Sunderland fans. The arms-outstretched celebration, instantly recognisable to wrestling fans, quickly spread across social media.

Orton, a multiple-time WWE Champion and global icon, acknowledged the tribute by sharing an image of Mayenda’s celebration on Instagram. Mayenda responded by calling Orton a “legend,” showing appreciation for the nod from one of wrestling’s biggest names in the comments section. “The Viper’s” Instagram post was liked 124k times.

Mayenda netted Sunderland’s first goal but it was teenager Tommy Watson who etched his name into Sunderland folklore with a dramatic 95th-minute winner at Wembley, sealing promotion to the Premier League and breaking Sheffield United hearts in the Championship play-off final.

The 19-year-old, who will join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, produced a moment of magic late on, cutting inside and curling a precise low strike beyond Michael Cooper to complete an unforgettable comeback and send the Black Cats back to the top flight for the first time since 2018. It was a stunning finale to a contest in which Sunderland had struggled to assert themselves for long spells, but Watson’s late heroics turned the tide and sparked wild celebrations among the red and white faithful.

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s stunning win

“It's a fantastic scenario for us, again,” Le Bris said. “Like the semi-final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad, we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.

“We lost Luke early, and a substitution too. At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.”

