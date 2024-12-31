EFL make official announcement ahead of Sunderland v Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The EFL confirmed the appointment of two Championship promotion rivals prepare to meet at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland will face a significant test of their promotion credentials when they entertain Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light on New Years Day.

The Black Cats sit in fourth place in the table following their late defeat at Stoke City on Sunday afternoon - but they know they can move within two points of their visitors, who currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot ahead of their visit to Wearside. It seems remarkable it is just over a month since Regis Le Bris’ men faced the Blades at Bramall Lane in what was a tense affair as both sides were reduced to ten men and the hosts collected the points thanks to a Tom Davies goal.

There is sure to be little to choose between the two sides once again on Wednesday afternoon as they both look to boost their push for promotion into the Premier League - and passions are sure to run high as the new year gets underway at the Stadium of Light.

Ahead of the game, the EFL have the appointment of Matthew Donohue as match referee as the Manchester-based official takes charge of his first Sunderland game of the season. Donohue has been the man in the middle for two Blades fixtures during the opening half of the campaign and was referee for their 1-0 win at Millwall earlier this month.

Looking further back, Sunderland had a mixed record with Donohue in the middle last season as he oversaw home defeats against Huddersfield Town and Coventry City and an impressive away win at West Bromwich Albion.

The EFL have also confirmed Paul Hodskinson and Richard Woodward will be Donohue’s assistants at the Stadium of Light and Dale Baines will be on fourth official duties.