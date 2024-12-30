Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The wife of a Sunderland football legend has been honoured for her work to support footballers with dementia.

Penny Watson, the wife of 1973 FA Cup winner Dave Watson, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Dave scored this bullet header for Sunderland against Luton in the 1973 FA Cup run. The talented centre half - and one-time centre forward - played 177 times for Sunderland and 65 times for England. | se

‘I am just a girl with very humble beginnings’

The same honour has gone to Dawn Astle, the daughter of the former England and West Bromwich Albion striker Jeff Astle.

He went on to represent England 65 times.

His family secured a landmark ruling last year from the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council (IIAC) that his brain injuries were “industrial accidents”.

Dave Watson is pictured with the then Sunderland manager Alan Brown, as he signs for the club in 1970. | se

‘I wish to dedicate this award to those players, past and present but most of all to my dear husband’

His wife Penny told the PA news agency: “To be included in the New Year’s Honours List is most unexpected – I am still finding it difficult to believe, after all I am just a girl with very humble beginnings but reality is now kicking in and I am bursting with pride which doesn’t naturally come easy to me. This is an immense honour.

“I began fighting for the provision of care for the former footballers blighted by neurodegeneration, and eradicate the stigma of dementia, so I wish to dedicate this award to those players, past and present but most of all to my dear husband Dave Watson.”

The FA Cup holders with their trophy. Back row, left to right: Bob Stokoe (Manager), Mick McGiven, Vic Halom, John Lathan, Trevor Swinburne, Jimmy Montgomery, Ritchie Pitt, Joe Bolton, Keith Coleman and Arthur Cox (Trainer-Coach). Front row, left to right: Mick Horswill, Dick Malone, Dave Watson, David Young, Bobby Kerr, Dennis Tueart, Billy Hughes, Ian Porterfield and Ron Guthrie. | se

£1million fund to support former players

In September last year, campaigners Watson and Astle both welcomed the creation of a new fund designed to support ex-professionals living with neurodegenerative disease.

The Brain Health Fund, which has an initial £1million available immediately to support former players and their loved ones, has been set up by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and the Premier League.