'It's an immense honour': Wife of SAFC legend Dave Watson is made an MBE
Penny Watson, the wife of 1973 FA Cup winner Dave Watson, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).
‘I am just a girl with very humble beginnings’
The same honour has gone to Dawn Astle, the daughter of the former England and West Bromwich Albion striker Jeff Astle.
Dave Watson was a star centre half in the Sunderland team of 1973 which won the FA Cup after converting from being a centre forward.
He went on to represent England 65 times.
His family secured a landmark ruling last year from the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council (IIAC) that his brain injuries were “industrial accidents”.
‘I wish to dedicate this award to those players, past and present but most of all to my dear husband’
His wife Penny told the PA news agency: “To be included in the New Year’s Honours List is most unexpected – I am still finding it difficult to believe, after all I am just a girl with very humble beginnings but reality is now kicking in and I am bursting with pride which doesn’t naturally come easy to me. This is an immense honour.
“I began fighting for the provision of care for the former footballers blighted by neurodegeneration, and eradicate the stigma of dementia, so I wish to dedicate this award to those players, past and present but most of all to my dear husband Dave Watson.”
£1million fund to support former players
In September last year, campaigners Watson and Astle both welcomed the creation of a new fund designed to support ex-professionals living with neurodegenerative disease.
The Brain Health Fund, which has an initial £1million available immediately to support former players and their loved ones, has been set up by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and the Premier League.
