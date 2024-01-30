Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window closes on Thursday at 11pm with the Black Cats yet to conclude an incoming deal under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, though it is thought that the club are close to a breakthrough.

As well as potential incomings, there are also several outgoing transfer stories regarding Sunderland with several deals understood to be in play currently. Here, though, we round up all of the main headlines that you need to know on Tuesday, 30 January:

Italian club Lazio have returned with a second bid for Sunderland star Jack Clarke after their initial approach was knocked back. Serie A club Lazio came in with a bid for Clarke last week but saw their attempt rebuffed by Sunderland. However, Le Aquile have returned with a second improved offer. It is also understood that Clarke remains happy on Wearside but does have aspirations to play at a higher level in the near future. (Sunderland Echo)

Sunderland attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard is close to joining Birmingham City with the Sunderland man set to link up with former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray. Reports state that the two clubs need to agree on a small fee for the deal to go through, which is thought to be at around the £100,000 mark. (Sunderland Nation)

Manchester United have handed former Sunderland starlet Mason Cotcher a trial after the 17-year-old striker left Sunderland during the summer. The England youth international has been with the Red Devils over the past week and featured for their under-18s tea as a substitute during a 4-0 victory over their Leeds United counterparts last Saturday morning. (Sunderland Echo)

Lazio have also approached Championship club Plymouth Argyle with an offer for talented attacker Morgan Whittaker, which suggests that a deal for Clarke is not close despite Lazio's multiple bids for the Sunderland man. (Fabrizio Romano)

Sunderland attacker Jewison Bennette is set to join Greek club Aris. Reports in Greece state that there is no purchase option in Bennette's loan deal to Aris, despite the Greek outfit offering options up to €3million (£2.5million), and that the player and Sunderland rejected offers from Hibs, Cadiz and Stoke City during the January window. (Various)

Sunderland have agreed a fee with Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde with Kristjaan Speakman closing in on a permanent move. The deal to bring the player to Wearside was initially thought to be a loan move but it has now been revealed that Sunderland will pay a £1million to £1.5million fee to Leeds United for a permanent deal, and that Hjelde will sign a four-and-a-half-year deal his new club. 15 per cent of his next transfer fee is rumoured to be owed to Celtic. (Various)