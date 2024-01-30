Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland striker Nazariy Rusyn netted two goals as Sunderland ran out 3-1 winners over Leeds United under-21s in the Premier League 2 with Ben Crompton only lasting 20 minutes before being withdrawn with an injury.

Crompton played for Sunderland during pre-season, featuring under Tony Mowbray against South Shields, then making his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup earlier this campaign after signing for Sunderland back in July 2022.

The former Shrewsbury and Wolves man was named on the bench against Stoke City by Michael Beale last weekend in the Championship but wasn't brought on as the Black Cats ran our 3-1 winners at the Stadium of Light.

However, the 20-year-old started in the Premier League 2 for the under-21s but was withdrawn by Graeme Murty after just 20 minutes as Sunderland took on Leeds United in Yorkshire. Crompton was replaced by returning Hartlepool United loanee Zak Johnson.

Harrison Jones scored Sunderland's opening goal after first-team right-back Timothee Pembele’s assist on the 16-minute mark. First-team striker Rusyn then netted the Black Cats' next two goals with a pair of impressive finishes.

First-team players Nathan Bishop, Nectar Triantis, Chris Rigg and Eleizer Mayenda also started alongside Pembele, Crompton and Rusyn with plenty of senior interest in Murty's side. The win means Sunderland move into the top five of the Premier League 2 with 20 points from 11 games behind Tottenham, West Ham, Fulham and Arsenal.

Sunderland starting XI: Bishop, Pembele, Triantis, Crompton (Johnson 20), Bainbridge, Rigg, Jones, Middlemas, Kelly (Chiabi 65), Mayenda, Rusyn.