Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United have handed former Sunderland starlet Mason Cotcher a trial, according to reports.

The 17-year-old had an excellent 2022-23 campaign and was a regular goalscorer in the Sunderland under-18 side that pushed Manchester City all of the way in a remarkable title challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cotcher pitched in with 10 goal contributions in 19 appearances last season in under-18 Premier League games. The player was also brought into Tony Mowbray's squad for the FA Cup third-round win over Shrewsbury Town at the start of 2023 but departed the club last summer.

Though he has departed Sunderland, Cotcher has not yet signed for a new club despite interest from Scottish giants Rangers and Premier League clubs Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal. Sunderland did try to keep hold of Cotcher but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

The Back Cats presented an offer at the start of the summer, but could not reach an agreement on terms. Though Sunderland were open to Cotcher coming back into the fold had there been a change of heart, they became increasingly resigned to his departure as the striker weighed up his options elsewhere.

Youngsters who have not yet signed professional terms are free to move between clubs with compensation tribunals taking place if clubs cannot agree on a financial package between them, which means Sunderland will be compensated for their part in Cotcher's development should the player sign for a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad