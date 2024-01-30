Ex-Sunderland starlet, 17, on trial with Man Utd amid Arsenal, Rangers and Brighton interest
Manchester United have handed a trial to former Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher.
The 17-year-old had an excellent 2022-23 campaign and was a regular goalscorer in the Sunderland under-18 side that pushed Manchester City all of the way in a remarkable title challenge.
Cotcher pitched in with 10 goal contributions in 19 appearances last season in under-18 Premier League games. The player was also brought into Tony Mowbray's squad for the FA Cup third-round win over Shrewsbury Town at the start of 2023 but departed the club last summer.
Though he has departed Sunderland, Cotcher has not yet signed for a new club despite interest from Scottish giants Rangers and Premier League clubs Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal. Sunderland did try to keep hold of Cotcher but were unsuccessful in their attempts.
The Back Cats presented an offer at the start of the summer, but could not reach an agreement on terms. Though Sunderland were open to Cotcher coming back into the fold had there been a change of heart, they became increasingly resigned to his departure as the striker weighed up his options elsewhere.
Youngsters who have not yet signed professional terms are free to move between clubs with compensation tribunals taking place if clubs cannot agree on a financial package between them, which means Sunderland will be compensated for their part in Cotcher's development should the player sign for a new club.
The England youth international has been with the Red Devils over the past week and featured for their under-18s tea as a substitute during a 4-0 victory over their Leeds United counterparts last Saturday morning.