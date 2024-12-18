Double injury boost as absent Sunderland duo pictured in first team training

Ian Poveda and Jenson Seelt have both been spotted in Sunderland training.

Long-term Sunderland absentees Ian Poveda and Jenson Seelt have both been pictured in training at the Academy of Light as the pair continue to work their way towards a return to first team action.

Defender Seelt has been sidelined since March with a serious knee injury, but is still yet to feature for the Black Cats this season having made an initial return to individual training a couple of months ago. Meanwhile, summer signing Poveda has endured a stuttering start to life on Wearside, and has been struggling with a muscular problem of late having registered just 44 minutes of Championship football in a red and white shirt thus far.

In a boost, however, both were present and part of Regis Le Bris’ larger squad in a training ground photograph shared to Sunderland’s official X account on Wednesday morning. It is not clear at this stage as to exactly how close either player is to an actual return, with the Black Cats set to host Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Addressing Seelt’s absence back in October, Le Bris said: “Jenson is difficult [to know] because it was a big injury. We have different stages and we need to check at different stages. He could be ready for January. He'll train with the team and after we'll see. He'll need time with the U21s and we'll see his progression.”

With regards to Poveda’s recovery, the head coach had stated that he had hoped to see the winger make a return to training in mid-December, suggesting that he is currently progressing as expected.

Poveda and Seelt are two of several Sunderland players who have been missing due to injury in recent weeks. Wide duo Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson are both set to be out until the new year, while midfielder Alan Browne is currently working his way back from a fractured leg. Summer signings Salis Abdul Samed and Ahmed Abdullahi are yet to make their debuts for the club, while full-back Niall Huggins is still some way off full fitness having sustained a severe knee injury 12 months ago.