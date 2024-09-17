Done deal: 'Blessed' former Sunderland player unveiled by new club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo has signed for a new team.

Former Sunderland full-back Bryan Oviedo has found himself a new club, and has received a rapturous reception upon his arrival.

The 34-year-old has returned to his native Costa Rica to sign for LD Alajuelense, where news outlet La Nacion describe his homecoming “as if fallen from the sky”. Oviedo has not played domestic football in his home country since leaving boyhood club for Danish outfit FC Copenhagen in 2010.

Since then, he has spent time with Nordsjaelland, Everton, Sunderland, FC Copenhagen again, and most recently, MLS franchise Real Salt Lake. Oviedo was on the books at the Stadium of Light for two-and-a-half seasons, racking up 77 appearances across all competitions as the Black Cats suffered successive relegations from the Premier League to League One.

According to La Nacion, the veteran’s return to Costa Rica could hardly have come at a better time for his new team, Alajuelense. It is understood that the defender has been parachuted in as a last gasp replacement for compatriot Rónald Matarrita, who has been forced to undergo surgery for appendicitis, and who is subsequently expected to sidelined for a significant period of time.

Oviedo has penned a contract that will keep him at Alajuelense until next year, and the manner in which La Nacion report his unveiling would suggest that those associated with the club are delighted to have recruited a player who has represented Costa Rica 81 times at senior international level.

In an interview with his new team, Oviedo said: “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here. It's a very nice experience for me and my family. I'm very excited to start training and playing here. There were many years away, many sacrifices and wonderful things. Returning to a great institution like LDA fills me with emotions and happiness.

“I have been blessed to be in many groups and teams. I have always tried to learn from the good things. There have also been bad things, but I have tried to contribute to the fundamental aspect of a team, which is the unity of the group. That will be the most important thing; on my part you will always have it: the experience and the desire to help the youngsters. To be able to form a great team like the one La Liga already has. I only come to add a little more. I am very happy to be here and you know that you will receive a lot of sacrifice and effort from me. That is what I am going to contribute to be able to become champions this year.”