The number of Sunderland games picked by Sky Sports compared to Leeds United and Burnley - gallery

By James Copley

Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 12:30 GMT

Sunderland are set to be shown live on Sky Sports plenty of times over the coming months.

Sunderland will begin their 2024/25 Championship campaign with an opening day curtain-raiser against Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime, shown live on Sky Sports.

Ahead of the new season, the broadcaster is launched Sky Sports+, a service that promises to increase the number of fixtures available to supporters vastly, and that guarantees each club in the EFL will be televised a minimum of 20 times.

To that end, Sky have already announced their first matches for the Championship, and it makes for interesting reading. Between the start of the season and January 6th, a total of 186 games will be shown, 57% of the 328 they plan to broadcast over the course of the campaign as a whole. For the first time ever, every single Championship, League One, and League Two match will be streamed live across the opening weekend, either via Sky Sports+ or on one of Sky’s marquee channels.

We’ve taken a closer look at the figures below, ranking the full division from first to 24th:

Plymouth Argyle have been picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports 13 times in the Championship before 06/01/2025.

1. Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle have been picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports 13 times in the Championship before 06/01/2025. Photo: Cameron Smith

Watford have been picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports 14 times in the Championship before 06/01/2025.

2. Watford

Watford have been picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports 14 times in the Championship before 06/01/2025. Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Swansea City have been picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports 14 times in the Championship before 06/01/2025.

3. Swansea City

Swansea City have been picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports 14 times in the Championship before 06/01/2025. Photo: Dan Mullan

Millwall have been picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports 14 times in the Championship before 06/01/2025.

4. Millwall

Millwall have been picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports 14 times in the Championship before 06/01/2025. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

