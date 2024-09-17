Ahead of the new season, the broadcaster is launched Sky Sports+, a service that promises to increase the number of fixtures available to supporters vastly, and that guarantees each club in the EFL will be televised a minimum of 20 times.

To that end, Sky have already announced their first matches for the Championship, and it makes for interesting reading. Between the start of the season and January 6th, a total of 186 games will be shown, 57% of the 328 they plan to broadcast over the course of the campaign as a whole. For the first time ever, every single Championship, League One, and League Two match will be streamed live across the opening weekend, either via Sky Sports+ or on one of Sky’s marquee channels.