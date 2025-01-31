Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland play Middlesbrough in the Championship on Monday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has claimed that his side will have to “wait and see” if striker Tommy Conway is fit enough to face Sunderland on Monday evening, but has conceded that midfielder Riley McGree is still a little way from making his return.

Conway has not featured for Boro since Boxing Day, and has been struggling with a hamstring complaint in the period since. For his part, Australia international McGree has not played a part in any of his side’s last three Championship outings. When asked about Conway’s availability in a press conference on Friday, Carrick said: “He's been, in a very small way, back in around the group, which is fantastic. He's been out for a period of time, so we've got to keep an eye on what's ahead in the games ahead and what that looks like for Tommy as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's a decision to be made on that one, but he hasn't had an awful lot of training at this stage, so we've got to be a little bit careful. I don't think we'd take a risk, that's part of the decision. We wouldn't certainly play him if it was a risk. We'll have to wait and see.”

Addressing McGree’s continued absence, he added: “Riley's a little bit further down the line, so he's just slightly stalled on the grass, but he's got a bit of work to do.”

Part of the reason that Boro will be so eager to have Conway fit and firing once again is the anticipated departure of top scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath, who is expected to leave the Riverside to sign for MLS franchise Atlanta United in a deal worth around £22.5 million before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quizzed on whether his side were ready for life without the Ivorian, Carrick responded: “I think there's always a plan surrounding the balance of the squad, ifs and buts. Sometimes we can plan ahead, sometimes that's on our terms, sometimes it's not always on our terms because it's maybe forced upon us.

“There's always a lot of work going on behind the scenes for all different positions and different variety of situations that get thrown upon us. That's the underlying work that needs to be done to be able to come out of the transfer window in a good place.”

The Boro boss also reserved praise for Sunderland, and shot down any suggestions that the Black Cats are outperforming their expectations for the current campaign. He added: “I wouldn't say [I’m] surprised, I think they've got good players, they've been pretty consistent, they're a pretty settled team for the most part.

“They've managed to get some really good results on a level to put them where they are in the league. Credit to them and fair play to them for doing that. We're looking forward to the game - we've got a good team, we've got good players. It'll be a tight game I would have thought, but we want to and we need to come out on top.”