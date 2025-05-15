Sunderland will face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final later this month

Ex-Sunderland boss David Moyes has admitted that he is “thrilled” to see his former club seal a spot in the Championship play-off final.

The Black Cats booked their spot at Wembley with a last gasp Dan Ballard header on Tuesday night, and will now come up against Sheffield United in the capital later this month.

Moyes was the last man to manage Sunderland in the Premier League, and despite his tenure on Wearside ending on a sour note with relegation in 2017, the Scot has expressed his delight at Regis Le Bris’ side having a long-awaited shot at returning to the top flight.

What did David Moyes say about Sunderland’s play-off hopes?

Speaking to Ally McCoist on talkSPORT, Moyes said: “I’m thrilled for Sunderland because you know, you’ll know as well as anybody, Coisty, it’s a great football club. I got them at a bad time in their history, and I’m so thrilled that they’re beginning to work their way back towards the top again. They’ve got a great support, huge stadium, but they’ve got a big game on against Sheffield United, who no doubt go into the final as favourites – let’s see what happens.”

What has Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said about the Championship play-off final?

Speaking ahead of next Saturday’s clash at Wembley, Le Bris said: “Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic. It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

He added: “They [Sheffield United] were really good in their semi-final. I think they are a good team – well-organised with different threats. They have good experience, they were in the Premier League last season, so we know it will be another tough challenge. To be promoted at the end of the season, though, you have to break something or do something special. It will be tough, but we will have our ambition and our desire to win. We will need all the quality and character we have within the group, but our ambition is to win promotion."

