Ex-Everton figure delivers £10m Sunderland transfer verdict ahead of summer decision

Everton continue to be linked with a move for Sunderland captain Dan Neil

Sunderland, to their credit, have done an admirable job of tying down the vast majority of their prodigious young squad to relatively long-term contracts in recent times.

The nature of the Black Cats’ reliance on youth, combined with their success of late, was always likely to make them susceptible to outside interest in their best and brightest talents, but the club have, to this point, largely been able to combat the vast majority of those reported advances from a broad spectrum of high-profile suitors.

Of course, not every player will stay on Wearside indefinitely - look not further than Tommy Watson’s looming departure to join Brighton and Hove Albion - but the thinking behind new deals handed to the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Dan Ballard, and others, is that if and when Sunderland’s resolve is truly tested, they should, at the very least, be able to demand hefty fees for their prize assets.

Which brings us to Dan Neil. Alongside Dennis Cirkin, the Black Cats skipper represents one of a couple of key dressing room members who are rapidly approaching the final year of their current contract at the Stadium of Light.

To that end, circumstances have dictated that Sunderland put a proverbial pin in negotiations for the time being, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman suggesting earlier in the season that the club had taken the decision to pause talks in a bid to focus on the Black Cats’ ongoing promotion push.

He said: “We’ve had those conversations with the guys. There’s no question over Dennis or Dan’s commitment to Sunderland. But I don’t think at the minute, it’s the right moment to be getting into too much of a conversation with them. That’s really just down to the short time period we’ve got to the summer. We’ve got so much to achieve, and we need to stay focused. Dan’s our captain. I think he’s grown into that captaincy role and, as the season has gone on, has become more and more influential. At the minute, we’re really comfortable with where he’s at, we’re just zoned in and focused on these remaining games.”

But while the delay may be intentional, the uncertainty it brings remains regardless. And it is within this context that David Moyes’ Everton continue to be linked with a move for Neil over the coming months.

What has been said about Everton’s interest in Dan Neil?

Indeed, in a new interview with online outlet Goodison News, former Toffees scout Bryan King has suggested that his old club could look to wrap a relatively affordable deal for Neil this summer.

He said: “I think Sunderland would expect around £10 million for this player. Instead of bringing in expensive players from abroad, these are players you should be looking at. Therefore, this is a good market for Everton to shop in, players who have had impressive seasons in the Championship. If Neil is available for that kind of price, you think of all the money that Everton have misspent, this is the kind of deal Moyes would like.”

And King’s comments reiterate the need for Sunderland to do their utmost to agree terms with Neil sooner rather than later. The alternative is that interest in him becomes increasingly pervasive, and the amount of money that they are able to demand for their captain and midfield maestro diminishes as the expiration of his current deal edges closer and closer. This summer could prove to be a pivotal one in the 23-year-old’s future, one way or another.

