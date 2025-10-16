Darren Bent has delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s summer transfer window and chances of survival

Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent has hailed the club for their “intelligent” recruitment strategy this summer, suggesting that it has given the club “the best opportunity to survive”.

The Black Cats have made a stellar start to their long-awaited Premier League return, taking 11 points from their first seven matches and losing just twice over the course of that run.

A large part of Sunderland’s early success this season has been attributed to an ambitious recruitment drive that saw them bring in 14 new signings and spend in excess of £150 million during a hectic and eye-catching summer spree. And Bent, for his part, has lauded his former employers for doing everything they can to give themselves a fighting chance of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship come the end of the campaign.

What has Darren Bent said about Sunderland’s transfer business and survival hopes?

Speaking to England Football, the pundit said: “I thought some of Sunderland’s transfers this summer were incredible, the Xhaka move was brilliant. Getting [Simon] Adingra from Brighton was really good too, but I think Granit Xhaka is the one I looked at and went, ‘Yeah, here’s the experience they need, he can still play at a high level’.

“There were moments in the [Nottingham] Forest game where Sunderland were under the cosh and every single time the ball came to him, he settled everyone down, he picked the pass and he just showed that experience. I think out of all the signings they've made, Xhaka is probably going to be the most important, he’s even their captain now as well. Sunderland have spent a lot of money, but I thought they were really intelligent with what they did.”

When asked whether he believed Sunderland could survive this season, Bent added: “I think Sunderland have got a great chance at staying up in the Premier League. They've started off really well, which I always think is so important. If you're a newly promoted side, you need to get results on the board early and Sunderland have done that, they're doing a wonderful job. They've given themselves the best opportunity to survive.

“Looking at last season, I think it took the three newly-promoted sides around 10 games to get their first win. That can't happen. You're already facing an uphill battle, but Sunderland have done that early. Leeds have managed to nick a couple of results, Burnley have as well, so I think the three newly promoted teams have all done really well in this opening period. Sunderland especially have really exceeded expectations, it's been a fantastic start for them and I think they'll stay up.”

Darren Bent is raising awareness of The Football Association’s Silent Support Weekend. More information is available on the England Football website.