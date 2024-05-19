Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular former Sunderland defender is set to become a free agent less than a year after his Wearside departure

Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth has hinted that he is set to become a free agent this summer.

Batth, named the fans’ player of the season at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, was controversially allowed to leave the club at the end of the last summer transfer window. The 33-year-old was heading into the last year of his contract and with the Luke O’Nien dropping into defence and forming a partnership with Dan Ballard, the club made clear they would not stand in his way were there to be any transfer interest.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender eventually signed for Norwich City in the final moments of deadline day, agreeing an initial one-year deal with the option of a year-long extension. Batth struggled to force his way into the starting XI on a regular basis, making 19 appearances across all competitions and scoring one goal. It looks set to be a summer of huge change at Carrow Road, who will no longer be in receipt of parachute payments next season. Head coach David Wagner has already been dismissed as head coach following the play-off semi final defeat to Leeds United, and the squad looks to go through a period of change.