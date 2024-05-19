Danny Batth hints he's set to become free agent less than a year after Norwich City move in 42-word message
Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth has hinted that he is set to become a free agent this summer.
Batth, named the fans’ player of the season at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, was controversially allowed to leave the club at the end of the last summer transfer window. The 33-year-old was heading into the last year of his contract and with the Luke O’Nien dropping into defence and forming a partnership with Dan Ballard, the club made clear they would not stand in his way were there to be any transfer interest.
The defender eventually signed for Norwich City in the final moments of deadline day, agreeing an initial one-year deal with the option of a year-long extension. Batth struggled to force his way into the starting XI on a regular basis, making 19 appearances across all competitions and scoring one goal. It looks set to be a summer of huge change at Carrow Road, who will no longer be in receipt of parachute payments next season. Head coach David Wagner has already been dismissed as head coach following the play-off semi final defeat to Leeds United, and the squad looks to go through a period of change.
Batth posted a message across his social media channels on Sunday evening in which he suggested that his departure from the club was imminent. He wrote: “Thankyou Norwich. It’s been a privilege to play for the club & I appreciate all your support this season! We ultimately fell short after reaching the playoffs but it has been a new experience & I look forward to what is next.”
