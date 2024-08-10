Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has been speaking on the eve of the new Championship season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Neil has reiterated his desire to lead Sunderland back to the Premier League as he prepares to take the captain’s armband for the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil was named team captain as part of Regis Le Bris’ new leadership group on Friday, with Luke O’Nien officially confirmed as club captain. The 22-year-old has a huge part to play this season as the Black Cats bid to launch a play-off push, and his importance in midfield has only been underlined by the summer departures of Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton.

“It's gutting to see them go,” Neil said.

“Corry was the captain of the club from the minute he came in and did an unbelievable job at it. That first year in League One, the back stretch of games before the play-offs, he was one of our best players, and he had such a cool, calm presence. He wasn't a captain who'd shout and ball, he was very cool and collected and led by example. He was brilliant. When he had his injury troubles, he was still in and around it, coming into meetings, still giving me advice. He was brilliant for the club.

“As for Embo, we probably wouldn't be in the Championship without him,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We might have won that game anyway but you never know. That massive goal at Wembley, that's the perfect way to remember Embo. And he was brilliant in that back stretch. He's had his injury problems but I will say to anyone who's asked, Embo is one of the best trainers I've ever seen and an unbelievable player - left foot, right foot. He just felt it was the best time to move.”

As for Neil, he is well on the way to securing the legacy he hopes to leave if and when his time on Wearside ends.

“It's tough to say - I wouldn't pinpoint it on a moment, it would be to give it absolutely everything I possibly could to get us back to the Premier League,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That would be the ultimate legacy for me, making sure if I did ever leave I can't look back with regret that I didn't give absolutely anything to get back to the Premier League. That's everybody's goal in the building right now, to get back to the Premier League as far as we can. Legacy for me is knowing deep down I've given absolutely everything deep down on and off the pitch to give us the best chance.”

Neil is one of a number of Sunderland players who has been linked with a potential move away from the club this summer, after rejecting an initial offer to extend his contract shortly after the previous campaign ended.

Discussions have continued and Neil’s promotion to team captain is a sign that all parties are focused on the campaign ahead.

“There's always links and rumours and reports,” Neil said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The player and player's representatives and people in the club know exactly what's going on. You know what the situation is. If it's me for example, I'm still at Sunderland so my main focus is the next game or getting ready for the start of the season. All the lads are professional and if there's every any transfer links or reports about the future, everyone is professional and we stick to the business. That's what we'll keep doing.”