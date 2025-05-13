Dan Neil has issued a message to Sunderland fans ahead of the game against Coventry City

Dan Neil has issued a 240-word message to Sunderland fans ahead of tonight’s game against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats head into the contest on Wearside holding a narrow advantage, having secured a 2-1 win at the CBS Arena on Friday evening. Goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda gave Regis Le Bris’ side the edge, cancelling out a headed equaliser from Jack Rudoni.

“Good evening and welcome back to the Stadium of Light for a massive occasion,” Neil said in his pre-match programme notes. “We’ve worked hard all season to be in this position, and now, with one game standing between us and a trip to Wembley, we know what’s at stake. The result at Coventry on Friday was a big step in the right direction. It was a tough game, but we showed real togetherness, discipline, and quality in the key moments.

“That said, we know nothing is decided yet. Coventry are a good side, and they’ll come here ready to push us all the way. It’s up to us to match that intensity, stay calm, and play our game, with the right focus and the same belief we’ve shown all season.

“Playing at the Stadium of Light in a game like this is special. We know how powerful it can be when this place is rocking, and as players, we feel that energy more than you know. Your support gives us an edge, and we’ll need that from the first minute to the last tonight.

“This team has grown together. We’ve had to deal with setbacks, injuries, and challenges, but we’ve always stuck together and kept pushing. It’s a privilege to be leading the team out in a game like this, and we want to make more memories. Thanks for your incredible support all season. Let’s make tonight another one to remember. We’ll keep going, ‘Til The End.”

What have Sunderland said about their pre-kick-off plans vs Coventry City?

Sunderland will pay tribute to one of the clubs “greatest players of all time” ahead of kick-off against Coventry City on Tuesday evening, it has been revealed.

An official statement released by the Black Cats on Tuesday afternoon reads: “Sunderland AFC will reveal an iconic tribute to one of the club’s greatest players of all time on Tuesday evening.

“Following the players’ return to the dressing rooms at 19:45, former players, staff, and supporters will come together to celebrate a true Wearside legacy. The Lads return to Wearside with a 2-1 advantage over Coventry City, and fans are encouraged to arrive early at the Stadium of Light. The tie is far from over and everyone has a part to play, with a full matchday itinerary is available below:

“17:30: Beacon of Light fan zone - Soak in the pre-match atmosphere. 18:00: A sea of red and white - Line the bus route and bring the noise. 18:15: Team coach arrives - Welcome to the Lads to the Stadium of Light. 19:00: Warm-ups - Fill the stadium and get the rave on. 19:45: A legendary tribute - Celebration of an all-time great. 19:50: Stadium display - The red flag, flying high. 20:00: Kick-off - Together, ‘Til the End.”

