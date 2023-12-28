There has once again been confusion surrounding how many yellow cards Dan Ballard has received this season.

The former Arsenal defender has picked up eight yellow cards this campaign with cautions coming against Ipswich Town, Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Swansea City, Millwall, West Brom and Bristol City. 10 yellows before 37 games results in an automatic two-match league ban.

However, many outlets had Ballard mistakenly down as booked against Norwich City earlier this season when it was in fact Pierre Ekwah who was shown the yellow card during the Championship fixture back in October, which Sunderland won 3-1 at the Stadium of Light.

At the time, The Echo received confirmation that it was teammate Ekwah booked in the first half of the clash following Norwich City's opening goal and not Ballard, which means the central defender is on eight yellows currently and not nine.

Defensive teammate Luke O'Nien is also on eight yellow cards and just two cautions away from a two-game ban after picking up warnings during games against Coventry City away, Southampton, Leicester City, Norwich City, Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle, Leeds United and then Coventry City at home.

The yellow card situations of Ballard and O'Nien promoted had prompted questions from Sunderland fans with many wondering if the pair could miss the clash against Newcastle United in the FA Cup should they be cautioned against Rotherham United and Preston North End.

The Echo reached out to The FA and The EFL for clarity regarding suspensions and can confirm that cautions are competition specific as are the suspensions which arise from accumulating them. That means that Ballard and O'Nien will be suspension free for the game against Newcastle United even if they picks up two cautions during the next two games against Rotherham United and Preston North End.

FA rules state that: "If a player receives two yellow cards in a cup campaign, they will be suspended for the next fixture in that competition. However, any single yellow cards are expunged following the quarter-final stages."

Red cards, however, are not competition-specific and if a Sunderland player is sent off during a league game before the FA Cup clash then they could face missing the game against Newcastle United depending on which game the red card came in and the length of the ban.

FA rules also state that If a player is yellow carded 20 times during their league season, then they will be charged with misconduct. The cut-off point for players nearing 10 yellow cards in the Championship is 37 games and Sunderland have played just 24, leaving Ballard and O'Nien in awkward positions when it comes to league football.

