Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard is walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of the Black Cats' upcoming games against Rotherham United and Preston North End.

Sunderland are next in action against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium in the Championship this Friday. Michael Beale's side will then face Preston North End on New Year's Day at the Stadium of Light before the big FA Cup clash against Newcastle United on January 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballard, however, is sitting on eight yellow cards after receiving a caution against Bristol City last week, though he avoided a yellow against Hull City on Boxing Day at the MKM Stadium as Beale's side ran out 1-0 winners following Jack Clarke's late goal. Should Ballard pick-up a ninth and tenth yellow card in the two coming league games, the ex-Arsenal defender will be forced to serve a two-match ban.

That had prompted questions from Sunderland fans with many wondering if that would mean Ballard would miss the clash against Newcastle United in the FA Cup should he be cautioned against Rotherham United and Preston North End.

The Echo reached out to The FA and The EFL for clarity regarding suspensions and can confirm that cautions are competition specific as are the suspensions which arise from accumulating them. That means that Ballard will be suspension free for the game against Newcastle United even if he picks up two cautions during the next two games against Rotherham United and Preston North End.

FA rules state that: "If a player receives two yellow cards in a cup campaign, they will be suspended for the next fixture in that competition. However, any single yellow cards are expunged following the quarter-final stages."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red cards, however, are not competition-specific and if a Sunderland player is sent off during a league game before the FA Cup clash then they could face missing the game against Newcastle United depending on which game the red card came in and the length of the ban.