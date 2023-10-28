Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland returned to winning ways with a comfortable win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors took the lead in controversial circumstances against the run of play in the first half, but Hwang's effort was cancleed out by Trai Hume before Dan Neil put his side ahead just before the break.

Jack Clarke's late penalty put the game beyond the Canaries, sealing a deserved 3-1 win.

FAMILIAR WOE - AT LEAST TO BEGIN WITH

Sunderland fans were left fearing that they had seen this one before. The Black Cats started dominating possession, forging the better of the openings if not clear chances. Jobe had an effort from the edge of the box well blocked, before Pierre Ekwah stung Long's palms from distance.

Norwich almost got some joy with a couple of long balls through the middle of the pitch, their game plan clearly to try and sit deep and exploit Sunderland's high line. Mowbray's side were playing well, though, with an aggressive system that regularly saw Luke O'Nien push up into what was almost a right-wing position.

They should have gone ahead, Jack Clarke weaving his way into the box and cracking an excellent effort off the outside of the post. And then, they were behind. It was a goal not without controversy, Ekwah slowing down to chase a long ball as the intended target was clearly yards offside. As he eventually moved away from the ball, though, young Kellen Fisher nipped in and surged to the byline. He cut back a low cross, which was superbly finished by Hwang Ui-Jo. Sunderland demanded the flag be raised, but the ruling was the offside player had not interfered with the move. That was a questionable call, but it was also undoubtedly true that Sunderland had been naive in not just dealing with the danger themselves - for the most part they had the situation entirely under control.

The hosts were clearly shaken, Fassnacht blazing over when presented with a glorious opportunity moments later.

SUNDERLAND'S TALISMAN RISES AGAIN

David Wagner showed just highly he rates Fisher, handed his first start since signing from non-league Bromley in the summer and up against Clarke.

Fisher for the most part handled himself very well, but Clarke was not to be denied. The winger drove infield and though Norwich just about kept him at bay, the ball was worked out to Hume in the inside-right channel. Norwich's low block eventually worked against them, Hume's first-time effort deflected past his goalkeeper at close range by Shane Duffy.

Moments later, Clarke did it again. This was a trademark, mazy dribble infield and he finished it with a glorious reverse pass that caught Norwich on their heels. Dan Neil was in, and spotting Long going to ground early, delicately dinked it over the goalkeeper and in.

SECOND-HALF DANGER

Sunderland completely dominated the opening exchanges of the second half, Norwich bizarrely sitting almost entirely off the play. They were almost vindicated, though, when their first attack saw Fassnacht rise highest at the back post. His header was decent, stopped only by a combination of Patterson and the post. The hosts were then fortunate that Hwang blazed over the bar in space, when the option was there to slide a team-mate into the box.

The hosts always looked dangerous, Ekwah and Rusyn forcing saves from Long, but the game had become a little tenser than Mowbray would have liked. Sunderland were particularly indebted to Hume, who saved them on a couple of occasions by snuffing out some dangerous breaks.

At times, the hosts were leaving a worrying amount of space in behind them and Norwich could have exploited them with a little more composure and quality. There again, though, was Clarke. Norwich lost the ball in a dangerous areas and with the full back out of position, Clarke needed no invitation to dance into the box. He was tripped as he looked to shoot, and fired the penalty straight down the middle of the goal.

SELECTION SURPRISE

Mowbray had heavily hinted that he did not think either Nazariy Rusyn or Luis Hemir ready for a start in his pre-match press conference, and so it was a surprise when the former was named in the XI.

The Ukrainian produced a solid performance, showing he has plenty of energy and pressing well. One of his challenges was roared by the crowd, before he almost assisted Clarke by pinching possession, driving to the byline and crossing well just before the break.

His efforts at goal was limited to one effort that Long saved comfortably in the second half and while he is clearly still integrating into the tactical set up to the side, 70 minutes here represented a step forward.

HEMIR MISSES HIS MOMENT - BUT CAN TAKE HEART

No doubt about it, this was the moment for Hemir. A great counter in the final moments, and a good cutback from Abdoullah Ba that left him with the goal gaping from yards out. Perhaps a reflection of his confidence, Hemir snatched at it and blazed over.

Yet this was Hemir's best performance for a little while, far more involved in his 20-minute cameo than we have seen in recent weeks. That can give both him and Mowbray some encouragement even amidst the frustration.

MOWBRAY'S FAITH VINDICATED

While the second half was at times a little looser than Sunderland may have wanted, there was no doubting that they were worthy winners in the game.

Mowbray had been bullish both immediately after the Leicester defeat and in his pre-match press conference for this game, insisting that there was little cause for concern and that his side would soon be turning strong displays into results.

Though Norwich did threaten on the counter, Sunderland looked strong for much of this game and more than deserved their win. They could even have extended their lead further, with both Pritchard and Clarke going close on the break. At the heart of both moves was Chris Rigg, who was excellent off the bench.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins (Cirkin, 77) ; Ekwah (Rigg, 77) , Neil; Roberts (Ba, 70), Jobe (Pritchard, 70) Clarke; Rusyn (Hemir, 70)

Subs: Bishop, Burstow, Seelt, Dack

Norwich City XI: Long; Fisher (Stacey, 74) , Duffy, Gibson (Idah, 74), Giannoulis; Sara, McLean, Forshaw (Nunez, 45); Rowe (Sainz, 61), Fassnacht (Hernandez, 61) Hwang

Subs: Ansen, Gibbs, Placheta, Batth

Bookings: Fassnacht, 11 Ekwah, 23 O'Nien, 41 Giannoulis, 60 Pritchard, 88 Sainz, 90 Hemir, 90