Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard will be available to play Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium.

Some outlets had reported that the former Arsenal man had been booked during last weekend's win over Norwich City at the Stadium of Light, which would have been his fifth of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, The Echo has now received confirmation that it was teammate Pierre Ekwah booked in the first half of the clash following Norwich City's opening goal.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Ballard is still just one yellow card away from a one-match suspension - while three other Black Cats players are getting closer to the disciplinary threshold, as reported last week.

Ballard was shown his fourth yellow card of the season during this month’s 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough but avoided another booking in subsequent games against Stoke, Leicester and Norwich.

Still, EFL rules state a player will receive a one-game suspension if they pick up five yellow cards until the 19th game of the season, which in Sunderland’s case will come when they travel to Millwall on Saturday, December 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before that fixture, the Black Cats will face Swansea, Birmingham, Plymouth and Huddersfield. Players who receive 10 yellow cards up until the 37th league game of the campaign will then receive a two-game suspension.

Dennis Cirkin was booked during last Tuesday's match at Leicester, meaning he has received three yellow cards this season, along with Abdoullah Ba.