Sunderland handed major Swansea City boost after yellow card confusion against Norwich City
Sunderland have been handed a welcome boost ahead of Saturday's game against Swansea City in the Championship.
Sunderland defender Dan Ballard will be available to play Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium.
Some outlets had reported that the former Arsenal man had been booked during last weekend's win over Norwich City at the Stadium of Light, which would have been his fifth of the campaign.
However, The Echo has now received confirmation that it was teammate Pierre Ekwah booked in the first half of the clash following Norwich City's opening goal.
However, Ballard is still just one yellow card away from a one-match suspension - while three other Black Cats players are getting closer to the disciplinary threshold, as reported last week.
Ballard was shown his fourth yellow card of the season during this month’s 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough but avoided another booking in subsequent games against Stoke, Leicester and Norwich.
Still, EFL rules state a player will receive a one-game suspension if they pick up five yellow cards until the 19th game of the season, which in Sunderland’s case will come when they travel to Millwall on Saturday, December 2.
Before that fixture, the Black Cats will face Swansea, Birmingham, Plymouth and Huddersfield. Players who receive 10 yellow cards up until the 37th league game of the campaign will then receive a two-game suspension.
Dennis Cirkin was booked during last Tuesday's match at Leicester, meaning he has received three yellow cards this season, along with Abdoullah Ba.
Sunderland captain Luke O'Nien picked up his fourth booking of the season against Norwich City leaving both of Sunderland's first-choice defenders one caution away from a one-match suspension.