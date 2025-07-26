The former Black Cats goalkeeper paid tribute to Sunderland’s return to the Premier League and the supporters who made the journey north

Craig Gordon has issued a heartfelt message to Sunderland fans ahead of his testimonial match at Tynecastle, with around 3,000 Black Cats supporters making the trip to Edinburgh to pay tribute to the former goalkeeper.

The fixture between Hearts and Sunderland doubled up as a pre-season friendly and a celebration of Gordon’s long and decorated career — with both clubs holding special meaning for the 42-year-old stopper. In his programme notes, Gordon said he was “honoured” to see his two former clubs come together for the occasion and took time to recognise Sunderland’s promotion back to the Premier League.

The ex-Scotland international made 94 appearances for Sunderland between 2007 and 2012 following a then-British record £9million move from Hearts. He later returned to Tynecastle for a second spell and has since surpassed 330 appearances for the Edinburgh club.

“I was really pleased to see Sunderland win promotion in May, meaning that they’re back where they belong,” Gordon wrote. “We get to welcome Premier League opposition here today. Thank you for being here. I’m delighted to be welcoming you to Tynecastle for this special fixture.”

While the match provides useful preparation for Régis Le Bris and his Premier League-bound Sunderland side, it also served as a moment of celebration for the Hearts goalkeeper following a stellar career at club and international level spanning over 20 years.

The warm reception given to the veteran keeper by both sets of supporters only underlined his legacy at both clubs, and his words, especially his recognition of Sunderland’s rise, did not go unnoticed among the travelling contingent.

Craig Gordon’s statement in full

“Good afternoon, everyone. I’m delighted to be welcoming you to Tynecastle for this special fixture. Thank you for being here. I’m honoured that the club have got behind this match and seeing these two teams come together for my Testimonial means a lot to me.

“I was really pleased to see Sunderland win promotion in May, meaning that they’re back where they belong, and we get to welcome Premier League opposition here today. The boys are excited to play against the Black Cats and will do all they can to use this as an excellent test ahead of our opening league fixture.

“Pre-season has been good, the team have been working hard and welcoming new faces, as well as getting to know our new manager and coaches. We’re excited and ready to go. I know you will get behind us, as always. Enjoy the game, Craig.

“To Sunderland, Thank you for making the journey to Edinburgh today, and for taking part in this special fixture. I have many great memories of my time in the Premier League. My debut win against Tottenham at the Stadium of Light.

“Our 1-0 win against Liverpool, thanks to a beach ball, and our 0-3 win at Stamford Bridge against a Chelsea team that was top of the league at the time. So many brilliant games, and the atmosphere at The Stadium of Light, wow! I’m so happy you are back where you belong now – and look forward to watching you this season. Ha’way the Lads!”