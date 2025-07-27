Craig Gordon reunites with Patrick Roberts and backs Sunderland to succeed after testimonial defeat

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Gordon reunited with former teammate Patrick Roberts at Tynecastle – and used the occasion to send a heartfelt message to Sunderland and their supporters following his testimonial match on Saturday.

The 42-year-old, who spent three years at the Stadium of Light between 2007 and 2010, was honoured by Hearts during a 3-0 friendly win over Sunderland, with both sets of fans paying tribute to the long-serving Scotland international. Gordon was greeted warmly by several Black Cats players before kick-off – including Roberts, who he played alongside at Celtic between 2016 and 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was asking me how long I was going to be playing,” Gordon said of his touchline chat with Roberts. “I told him I was playing for about 10 seconds, and he just laughed. I wished him all the best for the season, and he told me he was coming on after 60 or 70 minutes, so he was going to play the last part of the game. We just wished each other well for the season because I want Sunderland to do well.”

Sunderland were comfortably second best across the 90 minutes, conceding three goals over the course of the game against a Hearts side already four competitive fixtures into their campaign. Gordon acknowledged the difference in preparation levels but expressed confidence in Sunderland’s ability to be ready come August 16. “It wasn't their day today, but you could just tell they were a few weeks behind us,” he said. “In a couple of weeks’ time, I’m sure they’ll be ready to go.”

The veteran goalkeeper also spoke warmly about the Black Cats’ supporters and the impact the club had on his career, having signed from Hearts to Sunderland in a then-British record £9million deal in 2007. “It was brilliant to get Sunderland to come up. It was a huge part of my career,” Gordon added. “Sunderland fans always back the team regardless.

“Whatever league they’re in, they come out in numbers, they travel and they create a great atmosphere. It wasn’t a great day for them losing three goals. You could tell they were a little bit frustrated by that – but they’ll be there at the start of the season getting behind the lads to go and have a successful season and stay in the league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon also revealed he followed Sunderland’s dramatic run through the Championship play-offs in full – and said the spirit shown at Wembley must now carry into the Premier League campaign. “I watched the game. I watched all the games in the play-offs and they really fought for each other to get through those games,” he said.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“They were so difficult even to get to the play-off final, the two games they had against Coventry. At the play-off final, they were probably second best, if we're honest, for most of the game – but they find a way to win and they're going to need that spirit again for this season. If they can find that and keep that going then I think that will help them.”

Sunderland face Hull City away on Tuesday night before rounding out their pre-season schedule against Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano at the Stadium of Light, alongside a trip to Augsburg. The Premier League returns on August 16 when West Ham United travel to Wearside.