Confirmed: Sunderland summer departure signs for new club after Black Cats release

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland prospect Ben Creamer has signed for non-league Bishop Auckland FC

Former Sunderland academy attacker Ben Creamer has signed for non-league outfit Bishop Auckland FC.

The 18-year-old was released by his boyhood club over the summer and has been without a team ever since, but has now completed a move to the NPL East Division side. Creamer was a regular for the Black Cats’ U18s last season, but left the Academy of Light having failed to make a senior appearance on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement posted to social media on Wednesday morning, Bishop Auckland said: “We’re thrilled to announce the signing of Ben Creamer! The talented forward joined Sunderland Academy at just 11 years old and made a strong impact with Sunderland U18s last season, scoring three goals in 17 appearances. Welcome to Bishop Auckland FC, Ben!”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Predominantly a right winger, Creamer is also capable of operating on the opposite flank or in a more central berth. He spent seven years on the books at the Stadium of Light after working his way through the club’s various academy age groups. The teenager was one of several young talents released by Sunderland at the end of last season, with Callum Wilson, Connor Pye, Daniel Obolo, Harry Gardiner, Jayden Sekete, Joe Ryder, Kailem Beattie, Michael Spellman, and Thomas Chiabi also moving on. At the time, the Black Cats published a statement that read: “All at Sunderland AFC would like to thank our departing players for their professionalism and commitment and we wish them well for the future.”

Despite their raft of summer exits, Sunderland U18s have started the season in fine form, taking nine points from nine after winning all three of their league matches so far. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over local rivals Middlesbrough, with a clash against Stoke City scheduled for this coming Saturday morning. The Black Cats also remain unbeaten in cup competition having beaten West Brom 3-1 in their opening Premier League Cup group stage encounter last month.