Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The fixture is undoubtedly a little fiercer than normal league fixtures, given the close proximity of the two teams geographically.

However, many fans are quick to point out that the Wear-Tees game lacks the heat of a Sunderland vs Newcastle United clash, which is seen as one of the most passionate derbies in England.

With that in mind, The Echo took to social media to ask fans their thoughts on the Wear-Tees fixture and how it should be categorised and asked: Sunderland vs Middlesbrough is not a local derby. Agree or disagree?

Andy said: “Derby is the Mags. However, I want to beat them more than most so not sure what that says about the fixture.”

Michael Bowers commented: “Here’s the way I view it: I consider it a derby but not a rivalry. Rivalry to me implies there’s hatred which goes both ways. Whereas you could have multiple London derbies but in reality their fans don’t care too much about each other. Same with Yorkshire for instance.”

Jack Dunn added: “For me being born in Sunderland but lived in Seaham my entire life, I want to beat them but doesn’t impact me if we draw or get beat as much as it would against them further north, I still haven’t watched the highlight from the game in Jan.”

Liam Marsden said: “Local rivalry, want to beat them about 10% more than most other teams but it’s not a proper derby, never lose any sleep if we lose to them unlike when we play them lot up the road.”

Jonny pointed out: “No, because we still liked players like Arca and Leadbitter. If they went to the Mags we wouldn’t.”

Lee wrote: “No, it’s not a derby. Never has been a derby for Sunderland. Result affects me the same way any other league fixture does. Boro do treat it as one, however. That’s probably why they win most of them.”

David Hindmarsh concluded: “I’ve always classed it as one, it just isn’t ’the’ one. Do think a massive reason why Boro have such a good record against us is because they treat it as such.”