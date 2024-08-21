Chris Waddle outlines Jack Clarke 'question mark' amid Sunderland exit speculation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke continues to be lined with a late exit from the Stadium of Light

Ex-Sunderland star Chris Waddle has claimed that there is a “question mark” over whether current Black Cats winger Jack Clarke is ready to make the step up to Premier League football.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation on Wearside in recent times, and is the subject of widespread speculation regarding his future this summer. Several clubs have been linked with prospective swoops for Clarke, including newly-promoted Ipswich Town and boyhood club Leeds United, but as yet, no side have tabled a bid capable of matching Sunderland’s £25 million valuation of the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that hefty fee, combined with Clarke’s inexperience in the top flight, has left Waddle wondering how wise it would be for a Premier League club to take a punt on the wide man between now and the end of the month.

Speaking to Football League World, the former England international said: "In the modern day market, people will be looking at about £20 million. [Sunderland are, in fact, understood to value Clarke at around £5 million more than that figure.] Jack's done very well for Sunderland, you cannot fault what he's done for the club.

"The question mark is about whether he is a Premier League footballer, I know he went to Tottenham when he was too young. Tottenham saw potential, which is showing now obviously.

"There's a lot of talk that Sunderland are holding out. There's not much talent around, let's be honest, who can dribble and go past players. I've not really seen him play against Premier League footballers, I've seen him play against a lot of Championship teams, and that's probably why clubs are a little bit reluctant at the minute to splash silly money because he's not played at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I saw him last year against Newcastle in the FA Cup against Kieran Trippier, and he didn't really get a kick. Obviously Newcastle are the better team overall, but I thought it was a good test for him. When he had the ball, nothing really happened.

"A lot of people may think he's a risk at £20 million or whatever they're looking for because he's never played in the Premier League. It's about deciding whether he's good enough to play in that league.

"If you put him in a Crystal Palace team or a Fulham team, would get a lot of joy and would he help the team score goals? That's what he'd be bought for, but it's still a big question mark for me. He is talented, I'm not saying he's not, and he's very good in the Championship, but the Premier League is a completely different league."

Clarke scored 15 goals and assisted four more across 40 Championship outings last season, and has started this term at quite a pace too, scoring one and assisting another in the Black Cats’ opening two matches.