Chris Waddle outlines Jack Clarke 'question mark' amid Sunderland exit speculation
Ex-Sunderland star Chris Waddle has claimed that there is a “question mark” over whether current Black Cats winger Jack Clarke is ready to make the step up to Premier League football.
The 23-year-old has been a revelation on Wearside in recent times, and is the subject of widespread speculation regarding his future this summer. Several clubs have been linked with prospective swoops for Clarke, including newly-promoted Ipswich Town and boyhood club Leeds United, but as yet, no side have tabled a bid capable of matching Sunderland’s £25 million valuation of the player.
And that hefty fee, combined with Clarke’s inexperience in the top flight, has left Waddle wondering how wise it would be for a Premier League club to take a punt on the wide man between now and the end of the month.
Speaking to Football League World, the former England international said: "In the modern day market, people will be looking at about £20 million. [Sunderland are, in fact, understood to value Clarke at around £5 million more than that figure.] Jack's done very well for Sunderland, you cannot fault what he's done for the club.
"The question mark is about whether he is a Premier League footballer, I know he went to Tottenham when he was too young. Tottenham saw potential, which is showing now obviously.
"There's a lot of talk that Sunderland are holding out. There's not much talent around, let's be honest, who can dribble and go past players. I've not really seen him play against Premier League footballers, I've seen him play against a lot of Championship teams, and that's probably why clubs are a little bit reluctant at the minute to splash silly money because he's not played at the highest level.
"I saw him last year against Newcastle in the FA Cup against Kieran Trippier, and he didn't really get a kick. Obviously Newcastle are the better team overall, but I thought it was a good test for him. When he had the ball, nothing really happened.
"A lot of people may think he's a risk at £20 million or whatever they're looking for because he's never played in the Premier League. It's about deciding whether he's good enough to play in that league.
"If you put him in a Crystal Palace team or a Fulham team, would get a lot of joy and would he help the team score goals? That's what he'd be bought for, but it's still a big question mark for me. He is talented, I'm not saying he's not, and he's very good in the Championship, but the Premier League is a completely different league."
