Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg has reacted after making his first Sunderland start against Leicester City.

The 16-year-old was handed his first senior start for the Black Cats against the league leaders in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

Jamie Vardy scored the game’s only goal in the 13th minute after Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson had kept out Wout Faes’ header. After a shaky start, Mike Dodds’ side finished on the front foot but couldn’t force an equaliser.

However, Rigg's performance was a big positive for Sunderland with the youngster playing on the right-hand side of the Black Cats' midfield before drifting into the centre as the game wore on. Rigg was replaced by Nazariy Rusin in the 82nd minute as Dodds' side looked for an equaliser.

After the game, Rigg took to social media and reacted to being handed his first start. On Instagram, he said: "A proud moment for me today making my full debut for this incredible club."

Rigg earned a seven out of ten mark in The Echo's post-match player ratings with chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith stating: "A few loose passes in the first half but a remarkable full Championship debut given his age and the calibre of opposition. Played with no fear and always tried to take the positive option - caused Leicester some problems in the second half. Surely earned more starts in the near future."