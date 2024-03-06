Jamie Vardy scored the game’s only goal in the 13th minute, after Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson had kept out Wout Faes’ header. After a shaky start, Mike Dodds’ side finished on the front foot but couldn’t force an equaliser.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the game:
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Sunderland fans
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Sunderland fans
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Sunderland fans
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid