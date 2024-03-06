92 superb photos of Sunderland fans as 40,293 watch Black Cats lose against Leicester City at Stadium of Light - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 6th Mar 2024, 08:19 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 09:44 GMT

Jamie Vardy scored the game’s only goal in the 13th minute, after Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson had kept out Wout Faes’ header. After a shaky start, Mike Dodds’ side finished on the front foot but couldn’t force an equaliser.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the game:

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 23
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandLeicester CityBlack CatsStadium of LightLeicesterJamie Vardy