Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi during the January transfer window.

The striker moves to Portman Road for an undisclosed fee and has signed a long-term deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028. The 21-year-old has scored 27 goals in 48 games since joining Wimbledon in January of 2023.

Al-Hamadi has been linked with Sunderland and Leeds United previously with reports earlier in the month suggesting a fee of around £1.5 million would be enough for AFC Wimbledon to sell during the winter window.

“Ipswich is a club on an upward trajectory, with a manager who is known for developing players, so at this point in my career I feel like I am ready to make the step up and this feels like the perfect fit for me,” the player told Ipswich Town's website.

“Everyone I have spoken to has given the club unbelievable reviews so I’m just excited to get to work when I get back. Whenever I’ve watched Ipswich it’s attractive football with high intensity and energy, which fits my characteristics well, so I’d say I’m a good fit.

“I am hungry to score goals and understand it’s a step up to the Championship where players are better and sharper, but I’m confident in my ability, I am hungry to learn and am looking forward to joining up with the squad.”

Championship clubs Coventry City, Hull City, Cardiff City, Bristol City and Stoke City were also thought to be interesting in the striker alongside League One outfits Peterborough United and Barnsley last summer. Al-Hamadi has played nine times for Iraq at international level, scoring twice for his country.

Manager Kieran McKenna said: “Ali is a very exciting young striker who we feel has great attributes and a lot of room to continue to develop.