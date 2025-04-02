Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Sunderland after the Black Cats confirm the sale of young winger Tommy Watson.

Sunderland may have to fend off interest for another one of their players after a £10m deal was agreed with Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion for young winger Tommy Watson.

The Academy of Light product made his way into the senior set-up with the Black Cats this season after making brief cameos over the previous two campaigns and has scored two goals in 15 appearances in all competitions. His unquestionable promise brought interest from Brighton during the January transfer window - but the Seagulls have shown their patience and finally got their man when the agreement was announced on Tuesday evening.

Interest in their players is nothing new to Sunderland after the likes of Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham were all linked with moves away from Wearside in recent weeks - but it is one of their team-mates that had become the latest Black Cats star to be at the heart of transfer speculation.

Football League World have reported Sunderland defender Dan Ballard is the subject of interest from Championship rivals Sheffield United - but have suggested the current league leaders will only make a move for the former Arsenal centre-back if they are successful in their bid to secure promotion into the top flight. As it stands, the Blades are currently two points clear at the top of the table and are leading a three-horse race with Leeds United and Burnley as the final seven games of the season lie in wait.

The report claims Blades manager Chris Wilder will look to strengthen his defensive options if his side secure promotion and suggests the Bramall Lane club ‘will not be put off’ by hamstring, knee and ankle injuries that have limited Ballard to just 12 starts in all competitions this season. It is not the first time the defender has been linked with a departure from Sunderland after reports ahead of the January transfer window suggested Wolves and Leicester City were monitoring his progress. It seems likely Sunderland would demand a significant fee for the 25-year-old centre-back, who remains under contract at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2028 after penning a contract extension in July last year.

Speaking at the time, Ballard said: “Sunderland gave me the opportunity to come and play in the Championship and I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far. When they came forward to talk about a new deal, it was the only thing I wanted to do, so I’m delighted to have signed it. I’m now looking forward to the season.”

What has Regis Le Bris said about Dan Ballard’s Sunderland future?

A hamstring injury continues to prevent Ballard from featuring in Sunderland’s bid to officially secure a play-off place - but that has not prevented his head coach from assessing where the former Arsenal defender stands within his squad.

Speaking in February, Le Bris said of Ballard: “Ballard is in a very good place. And it’s good because he didn’t play a lot in the last couple of weeks, but he’s still involved, and it’s very important for the team spirit. And we know that we need competition to push everyone in the team, and at the same time, if a player is struggling a little bit, we have another one we need to play, and I have a good question to solve.”