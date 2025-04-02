Sunderland favourite reacts to big Tommy Watson news and makes interesting selection point
Sunderland favourite Martin Smith says Tommy Watson's departure is disappointing for the club but admits he can understand the youngster being keen on a move to Brighton.
Sunderland confirmed on Tuesday night that they had agreed a deal for the 18-year-old winger to join the Seagulls when the transfer window opens on July 1st. It's understood that the deal could eventually reach £11 million if certain add-on clauses are triggered, while the Black Cats have secured a sell-on clause of around 20%.
Speaking shortly after the deal was announced on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport, Smith said Sunderland's hand had effectively been forced by Watson's contractual situation.
"There's been noises that teams have been interested and obviously he's been wanting away if he hasn't signed a new contract which is sort of disappointing," Smith said.
"But you can half understand in terms of, if you're going to go anywhere, you can understand the pull of Brighton now because of what they're doing with young lads.
"It'll be interesting to see how he does because you go there, unless they sell Kaoru Mitoma in the summer, he's probably going to be sitting on the bench or looking to get a loan. I know some people down there who are scouts and I know that they are very thorough. So this will have been something that they've looked at for a long time and they've obviously liked what they've seen. He's only played a handful of [senior] games but they'll have watched his development in the U21s and he fits the profile of what they're looking for. So for Sunderland, they either take the training compensation which will be nowhere near what they've got now... once he decides he's going to go you've just to try and get the best deal you can. It'll be interesting to see how he does and if he can step up."
Smith added that the move could have an impact on Watson's playing time between now and the end of the campaign.
"It'll be interesting to see how the fans react, a player who has just come through deciding he wants to leave," Smith added.
"It might just push him down the manager's pecking order, you've got Mundle and Le Fee is coming back. I'd imagine they'd be ahead of him and so you might not see him much other than on the bench and with the odd cameo."
What Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said about Tommy Watson's impending move to Brighton
“Tommy’s a very talented young player, who’s been subject to multiple offers from Premier League Clubs over the past two windows, and it’s been well-documented that we’ve declined these approaches with the intent of extending his contract. Unfortunately, this has not been possible, and we now believe this agreement represents the best long-term outcome for Sunderland AFC. Tommy first joined our Club at age six and his rise to the first team demonstrates what is possible at the Academy of Light. We are proud of the role we have played in his development and although we will be disappointed to see him depart in June, we know he’s fully committed to helping the team throughout the final stages of the season.”
