Championship news: Wigan Athletic's owners plan shocking late wages solution - reports
Wigan Athletic’s owners are planning a drastic move to ease their financial issues, according to reports.
Reports state that the Latics are planning on trying to sell a significant club asset in order to raise funds to pay the wages of their senior players after the club once again failed to transfer cash to their players.
Alan Nixon has claimed that Wigan's Bahraini ownership group could settle the unpaid wages by selling a major asset of the club in a move which will surely concern fans and the footballing authorities. However, it is currently unknown if that major asset would be the DW Stadium.
The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books; including James McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Max Power. Former Cats man Jordan Jones is also a Wigan player but is currently out on loan in Scotland.
Earlier this month Wigan Athletic announced losses of £7.7million for the financial year ending 30 June 2022, with the club then failing to pay Shaun Maloney’s players, which means the club could be facing a points deduction.
Wigan were handed a suspended three-point deduction after being late paying players' salaries three times in 2022 with a host of reasons being put forward for the delays by owner Al Hammad of Phoenix 2021 Limited.
The Latics are bottom of the Championship and five points adrift of safety, with a points deduction now on the cards after a fourth late payment of wages this season after clinching a late draw against Watford last weekend.