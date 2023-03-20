Reports state that the Latics are planning on trying to sell a significant club asset in order to raise funds to pay the wages of their senior players after the club once again failed to transfer cash to their players.

Alan Nixon has claimed that Wigan's Bahraini ownership group could settle the unpaid wages by selling a major asset of the club in a move which will surely concern fans and the footballing authorities. However, it is currently unknown if that major asset would be the DW Stadium.

The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books; including James McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Max Power. Former Cats man Jordan Jones is also a Wigan player but is currently out on loan in Scotland.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon at DW Stadium on February 06, 2021 in Wigan, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Earlier this month Wigan Athletic announced losses of £7.7million for the financial year ending 30 June 2022, with the club then failing to pay Shaun Maloney’s players, which means the club could be facing a points deduction.

Wigan were handed a suspended three-point deduction after being late paying players' salaries three times in 2022 with a host of reasons being put forward for the delays by owner Al Hammad of Phoenix 2021 Limited.

