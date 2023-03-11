Here, we round-up all the latest news from around the Championship:

Wigan release statement over unpaid wages

Wigan Athletic have released a statement over unpaid wages at the club (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Wigan Athletic have released a statement after delays to payments of wages.

The statement read: ‘Wigan Athletic can confirm that there has been a delay in meeting wage obligations.

‘Whilst responding to media speculation is not typical of the Club's standard approach, we would like to assure stakeholders that this is a temporary matter which is promptly being resolved.

‘The Club has been disrupted by recent liquidity issues and this continues to be the case, hence the current situation. The Club wants to emphasise that the financial strength of our ownership group remains robust and they are committed to supporting the Club.

‘The EFL is aware of the current situation and the Club will continue to work closely with them to ensure that all outstanding wage amounts are paid. The Club has already taken steps to rectify the situation and will ensure that wage payments are made promptly going forward.

‘It is hoped that this statement does, at the very least, clarify the current funding situation, rather than question the financial strength of the Club.

‘Wigan Athletic understands the sensitivity of this matter and would like to thank staff, players and fans for their patience. The focus is now firmly on Saturday's Championship fixture with Burnley and the remainder of the Championship season.

‘The Club will make no further comment until it feels necessary.’

Chris Wilder ‘stung’ by Middlesbrough departure

New Watford boss Chris Wilder has revealed he was ‘stung’ by his departure from Middlesbrough as he aims to guide the Hornets back to the Premier League. Wilder left Middlesbrough at the beginning of October after a very disappointing start to the season and was appointed as Slaven Bilic’s replacement earlier this week.

Speaking about his time at the Riverside, Wilder said: “I’ve won games for the majority of my career, wherever that’s been, and I want to win here [at Watford]. It did sting having my contract terminated at Middlesbrough, but I also understand that the Premier League is where the gold is.