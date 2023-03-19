The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books; including James McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Max Power. Former Cats man Jordan Jones is also a Wigan player but is currently out on loan in Scotland.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Manager of Wigan Athletic, Shaun Maloney looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Wigan Athletic at Vicarage Road on March 18, 2023 in Watford, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

The Latics are bottom of the Championship and five points adrift of safety, with a points deduction now on the cards after a fourth late payment of wages this season.

Despite Wigan’s wages being more than a week overdue showed great character to draw 1-1 against Watford on Saturday with Latics boss Shaun Maloney delighted with his side.

"It was a very important point for us - every point is important given the position we're in," the Latics boss said to Wigan Today. "But when you put into context what's happened in the last few days, I'm just so incredibly impressed and so incredibly proud to be involved with this team.

"In the first half we were okay, both teams were just okay. And I really felt at half-time, that if they really believed how good they could be, we could really have a big impact.

"The substitutes played a big role in that, and I thought we were brilliant in the second half. You could see in that last 20 minutes, we should have won that game. The chances we had, the one-v-ones, the counter attacks, we should have been more ruthless and more clinical.