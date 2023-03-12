The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books, including James McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Max Power. Former Cats man Jordan Jones is also a Wigan player but is currently out on loan in Scotland.

Earlier this week Wigan Athletic announced losses of £7.7million for the financial year ending 30 June 2022 and then failed to pay Shaun Maloney’s players meaning the club will likely face a points deduction.

Wigan were handed a suspended three-point deduction after being late paying players' salaries three times in 2022 with a host of reasons being put forward for the delay by owner Al Hammad of Phoenix 2021 Limited.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: General view outside of the stadium displaying a statue of Dave Whelan ahead of the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland at DW Stadium on September 21, 2021 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Wigan Athletic chairman Al Hammad took to Twitter on Saturday evening to update fans.

“As the Chairman, I have the privilege of leading a club that has a rich history of overcoming hardships,” he said. “The difficult times in our club's history have tested our resilience and determination, but we have always risen above the challenges with the unwavering support of our fans.

“In 2020, we faced one of the biggest challenges in our history. But our #WAFC family refused to give up. Our players, staff, and fans rallied together, and we won the league one the following season, proving that we were a force to be reckoned with.

“Your support has been the driving force behind our success. With each and every one of you standing beside us, we were able to overcome adversity and emerge victoriously. Your dedication and passion are what make Wigan Athletic the special club that it is.

“As we face new challenges in the future, I ask for your continued support. Together, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness. Your unwavering support drives us to succeed, and we can not do it without you.

