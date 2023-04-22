Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from around the Championship:

Viktor Gyokeres addresses future amid Premier League links

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has admitted it feels ‘good’ to be linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, but has reiterated his commitment to helping the Sky Blues reach their play-off dreams this season. Gyokeres has scored 20 times in the Championship this season and has clubs like West Ham, Leeds United, Everton and Fulham reportedly interested in his services.

Gyokeres told FourFourTwo: "It’s good to be in the conversation regarding Premier League teams, but right now we’re in the middle of the season, we have several matches left and hopefully we can get into the play-offs and reach the Premier League with Coventry.

"We will see where we are once the season’s over and take it from there."

Burnley ‘plot’ Vincent Kompany offer

According to TeamTalk, Burnley are planning to offer Kompany a ‘lucrative’ new offer in order to stave off the interests of Chelsea and Spurs in the Belgian. Kompany’s first job in English football has seen him guide the Clarets to promotion at the first time of asking - with his work at Turf Moor reportedly catching the eye of the two Premier League giants.