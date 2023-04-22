News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
3 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
4 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
5 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
6 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
7 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Championship news: Leeds and Everton ‘target’ opens up about future as Burnley ‘plot’ Vincent Kompany offer

Vincent Kompany is reportedly being lined-up for a job in the Premier League.

By Joe Buck
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from around the Championship:

Read More
West Brom vs Sunderland injury news with 13 out and three doubtful
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Viktor Gyokeres addresses future amid Premier League links

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has admitted it feels ‘good’ to be linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, but has reiterated his commitment to helping the Sky Blues reach their play-off dreams this season. Gyokeres has scored 20 times in the Championship this season and has clubs like West Ham, Leeds United, Everton and Fulham reportedly interested in his services.

Gyokeres told FourFourTwo: "It’s good to be in the conversation regarding Premier League teams, but right now we’re in the middle of the season, we have several matches left and hopefully we can get into the play-offs and reach the Premier League with Coventry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We will see where we are once the season’s over and take it from there."

Burnley ‘plot’ Vincent Kompany offer

According to TeamTalk, Burnley are planning to offer Kompany a ‘lucrative’ new offer in order to stave off the interests of Chelsea and Spurs in the Belgian. Kompany’s first job in English football has seen him guide the Clarets to promotion at the first time of asking - with his work at Turf Moor reportedly catching the eye of the two Premier League giants.

Both Chelsea and Spurs have reportedly shortlisted Kompany as their potential new manager and whilst he is contracted to Burnley until 2026, the Clarets see a new contract and improved terms for the former Manchester City man as the best way to keep him at the club.

Related topics:Premier LeagueBurnleyLeedsEvertonCoventry CityFulham