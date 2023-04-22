Championship news: Leeds and Everton ‘target’ opens up about future as Burnley ‘plot’ Vincent Kompany offer
Vincent Kompany is reportedly being lined-up for a job in the Premier League.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from around the Championship:
Viktor Gyokeres addresses future amid Premier League links
Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has admitted it feels ‘good’ to be linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, but has reiterated his commitment to helping the Sky Blues reach their play-off dreams this season. Gyokeres has scored 20 times in the Championship this season and has clubs like West Ham, Leeds United, Everton and Fulham reportedly interested in his services.
Gyokeres told FourFourTwo: "It’s good to be in the conversation regarding Premier League teams, but right now we’re in the middle of the season, we have several matches left and hopefully we can get into the play-offs and reach the Premier League with Coventry.
"We will see where we are once the season’s over and take it from there."
Burnley ‘plot’ Vincent Kompany offer
According to TeamTalk, Burnley are planning to offer Kompany a ‘lucrative’ new offer in order to stave off the interests of Chelsea and Spurs in the Belgian. Kompany’s first job in English football has seen him guide the Clarets to promotion at the first time of asking - with his work at Turf Moor reportedly catching the eye of the two Premier League giants.
Both Chelsea and Spurs have reportedly shortlisted Kompany as their potential new manager and whilst he is contracted to Burnley until 2026, the Clarets see a new contract and improved terms for the former Manchester City man as the best way to keep him at the club.