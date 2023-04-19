Supercomputer predicts fresh twist in Championship play-off race as Sunderland battle West Brom, Blackburn, Coventry and others for top-six spot
A look at the latest predicted Championship table to see whether Sunderland are likely to land a playoff spot.
Sunderland’s Championship play-off hopes remain alive despite a slip-up on Tuesday night.
The Black Cats could only manage a point against relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town, and while the result keeps Sunderland in the frame, just one point off the top six, they are going to need a lot of help elsewhere. Blackburn above them have two games in-hand, while sixth placed West Brom also have an extra game still to play.
As the chase goes on, with the help of data specialists FiveThirtyEight, we have rounded up the latest predicted final Championship table to see where Sunderland are on course to end up.
Take a look below as we go from bottom to top...