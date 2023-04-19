News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
3 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?

Supercomputer predicts fresh twist in Championship play-off race as Sunderland battle West Brom, Blackburn, Coventry and others for top-six spot

A look at the latest predicted Championship table to see whether Sunderland are likely to land a playoff spot.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Sunderland’s Championship play-off hopes remain alive despite a slip-up on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats could only manage a point against relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town, and while the result keeps Sunderland in the frame, just one point off the top six, they are going to need a lot of help elsewhere. Blackburn above them have two games in-hand, while sixth placed West Brom also have an extra game still to play.

As the chase goes on, with the help of data specialists FiveThirtyEight, we have rounded up the latest predicted final Championship table to see where Sunderland are on course to end up.

Take a look below as we go from bottom to top...

Points: 41 (-28 GD)

1. Wigan Athletic

Points: 41 (-28 GD)

Photo Sales
Points: 41 (-27 GD)

2. Blackpool

Points: 41 (-27 GD)

Photo Sales
Points: 46

3. Reading

Points: 46

Photo Sales
Points: 47

4. Queens Park Rangers

Points: 47

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SunderlandBlack CatsHuddersfield TownWest Brom