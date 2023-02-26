Based on this display few could argue, as the 24-year-old Swede added a goal and an assist to his name in a 2-1 win for the Sky Blues. He has now been directly involved in 20 league goals (15 goals and five assists) this campaign, the joint highest in the division along with Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom.

Gyokeres’ showing against Sunderland also highlighted the visitors’ attacking struggles without top scorer Ross Stewart or a natural centre-forward who could lead the line.

Tony Mowbray’s side are trying to integrate Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt into that role, yet the 20-year-old is far more suited to dropping deep and trying to link up play.

Viktor Gyokeres playing for Sunderland against Coventry City.

At the other end, Gyokeres, as Stewart has done this season, really did pose a threat in behind the opposition’s defence, stretching Sunderland’s backline with runs in and around the visitors’ penalty area.

With the ball, the 6 ft 2 striker was also incredibly hard to dispossess, as he completed nine of his 14 attempted dribbles according to Wyscout.

Just after Jamie Allen’s 25th-minute opener, Gyokeres almost added a second after Amad conceded possession and the Coventry man took four Sunderland players out of the game before dragging a low shot wide.

There were other moments where the forward could be labelled wasteful when he failed to hit the target, finishing the match with an expected goals figure of 1.27. Crucially, though, he was regularly getting into goalscoring positions.

Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres manages to dribble into the box, beating several Sunderland players, before registering a shot at goal.

It’s unfair to directly compare Gelhardt to someone like Gyokeres who is clearly far more suited to the role he’s being asked to play, yet the difference between the two forward lines at the CBS Arena was stark.

Following Stewart’s injury it was always going to be a huge ask for Gelhardt to take the Scot’s position in the team and maintain the side’s attacking threat.