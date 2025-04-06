Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some intriguing options that are set to enter the free agent market this summer.

Sunderland’s summer transfer business may well be defined by the outcome of their bid for promotion into the Premier League.

Saturday’s narrow win at play-off rivals West Bromwich Albion has taken the Black Cats within touching distance of officially claiming one of the four play-off places available in the Championship and taking another step towards what they will hope will be an end to their eight-year absence from the top tier of the English game.

However, no matter what division Regis Le Bris’ side are plying their trade in next season, there will be a need to strengthen the Black Cats squad to give the former Lorient head coach an opportunity to build on what has been a promising first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s approach to recruitment in recent seasons has been to try and bring in players that can develop with the club and there is sure to be a similar outlook this summer. However, the additions of Alan Browne and Simon Moore ahead of the current season show they are willing to dip into the free agent market to add to their ranks and there are some interesting options that could be available this summer.

The 10 Championship free agents Sunderland could target this summer

Jimmy Dunne - Millwall

The once-capped Republic of Ireland international has become a stalwart of the Millwall defence since joining the Lions on a free transfer from Burnley in the summer of 2021. Able to play at the heart of the back four and at right-back, the 27-year-old is approaching 150 Championship appearances and would strengthen Le Bris’ options at the back.

Tyrhys Dolan - Blackburn Rovers

At just 23-years-old, the former England Under-20 international could well be a shrewd addition for the Black Cats. Dolan has 23 goals and 21 assists in 204 appearances for Rovers, which averages as a goal contribution in one in every 4.6 games. His ability to play in a number of roles across the frontline would over a versatile option at the top end of the pitch.

Harry Darling - Swansea City

Another defensive option, the former MK Dons centre-back has made over a century of appearances for the Swans over the last two and a half years and has shown him is more than a defender. A genuine attacking threat from set-pieces, Darling has netted 10 goals during his time with the Swans.

Freddie Woodman - Preston North End

Getty Images

A move for a former Newcastle United goalkeeper, anyone? Woodman’s talent is beyond question and he has kept 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances so far this season. If he fancied a return to the North East, Sunderland would have to see off some high-profile competition after reports on Sunday suggested Manchester United are considering a move for the former England Under-21 stopper.

Angus Gunn - Norwich City

Anthony Patterson is unquestionably Sunderland’s number one goalkeeper as it stands with veteran stopper Simon Moore providing able backup. But if Le Bris is wanted a genuine threat to Patterson, he could do worse than a move for Canaries keeper Gunn. The 15-times capped Scotland international brings Premier League and Championship experience and would provide serious competition to the current Black Cats number one.

John Swift - West Bromwich Albion

Another former Chelsea academy product that made several loan moves away from Stamford Bridge earlier in his career, Swift has spent the last two and a half seasons with West Brom and has made 124 appearances for the Baggies. He remained on the bench during Sunderland’s win over Tony Mowbray’s side on Saturday and is currently set to leave The Hawthorns when his contract comes to a close this summer.

Grady Diangana - West Bromwich Albion

Sunderland have recent experience of facing Diangana after he featured for just over an hour of the Black Cats win at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon. It’s easy to forget the DR Congo international made a big money move to join the Baggies just over five years ago and he has produced a reasonable output of 47 goal contributions in 198 appearances. Versatility, pace and energy in forward areas would be the key attributes he would offer Sunderland if they were to make a move.

Lewis Baker - Stoke City

Once a highly-rated youngster at Chelsea, Baker was one of several Blues players to spend a seemingly never-ending spate of loan spells away from Stamford Bridge. Now 29, Baker has produced a fine return of 25 goals and 10 assists in 106 appearances for the Potters and would provide another option in a talented group of midfield players within Le Bris’ squad.

Emil Riis - Preston North End

A return of ten goals in 39 appearances may seem like a modest return - but the big Danish striker has spent most of the season trying to help Preston battle their way out of mid-table. Arguably a different type of striker to the players he would share a dressing room with at the Stadium of Light but he would offer an alternative for Regis Le Bris.

Josh Brownhill - Burnley

Getty Images

Unquestionably the most ambitious ‘target’ on this list and one that would arguably depend on Sunderland securing promotion into the Premier League and Burnley missing out. Brownhill is a leader in every sense of the word and has provided 13 goals and four assists in 36 league appearances as Scott Parker’s side have challenged for a place in the top flight. There are believed to be a number of clubs keen to offer the midfielder a chance to ply his trade elsewhere when his contract comes to an end - and he has already revealed he won’t make a decision over his future until the end of the season.