Sunderland have already taken full advantage of the free agent market this summer after landing their first three signings without paying out a penny in transfer fees.

The Black Cats kicked off their summer recruitment with the addition of Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore and Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne either side of the appointment of new head coach Regis Le Bris. Former Leeds United winger Ian Poveda also put pen-to-paper on a free transfer move to the Stadium of Light last week after his loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday came to an end in May.

There is still an acceptance further new faces will have to arrive at Sunderland if they are to improve on an underwhelming season last time out and there are plenty of midfield options available on the free transfer market should Le Bris look to provide competition for the likes of Dan Neil, summer signing Browne and highly-rated youngster Chris Rigg.

