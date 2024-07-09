Chris Rigg issues five-word social media response after signing three-year contract
Chris Rigg could be set for a big season at Sunderland after this summer’s major contract decision.
Earlier this month, the 17-year-old midfielder put pen to paper on his first proffesional contract at the club, signing a three-year deal despite offers from some big hitters in England and abroad.
The Echo understands that Manchester United presented an attractive offer to Rigg, who also received approaches from Italian giants Inter Milan and Germany’s elite club Bayern Munich during the summer.
Rigg has now returned to training at the Academy of Light under new Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris and posted on Instagram after his first week back at the club since the summer holidays. Rigg said on Instagram: “An enjoyable first week back ❤️🤍.”
The post was liked nearly 10,000 times on Instagram, a mark of the young midfielder's growing popularity on Wearside after rejecting the chance to move to top-level clubs in the United Kingdom and in Europe to stay at Sunderland.
Sunderland fan Andy Malone commented: “Get at it young’un. One of the classiest I’ve seen on the ball and you’re the age you are. Big, big future ahead once you and Dan Neil boss the midfields of the Championship to get us back upstairs.”
Jean added: “I am so glad you signed on the bottom line,” and Henry said: “Future Sunderland legend.”
Sunderland return to action this Saturday with a pre-season double-header against South Shields and Gateshead before heading to Spain under Le Bris as preparations continue.
