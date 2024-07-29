Régis Le Bris recently confirmed that a group of Sunderland players not involved in Saturday's friendly against Blackpool are unlikely to be in his plans for the upcoming campaign.
Le Bris named a much smaller squad for the 1-0 friendly win at Bloomfield Road, with Luis Hemir, Jewison Bennette and Jay Matete all instead named in the starting XI for the U21 side as they took on Hartlepool United at Victoria Park.
The Sunderland head coach says he now wants to work with a smaller group as the opening day of the season nears and confirmed that the trio were free to look for a loan move. "Yeah, for sure [time to reduce the group]," he said. "It is now two weeks until we play against Cardiff City.
“It is now time to reduce the group and work on the starting XI and the substitutes who will be involved at the start of the season. So that's our goal at the moment and for the other players who can't be involved for the season, it will be interesting for them to find a loan for sure."
Here, we take a look at how Le Bris’ squad could look if the transfer rumours turn out to be true incomings and outgoings:
