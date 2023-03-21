Reading, though, are waiting for news over a potential points deduction from the EFL after reports emerged two weeks ago claiming the club had allegedly breached the business plan which was implemented with the EFL after previously breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Any points deduction of their own for Reading could have serious ramifications for the club in terms of the Championship table with Paul Ince’s side are nine points clear of the relegation zone but lost four on the spin before drawing against Hull City during their last game.

READING, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: A general view of the players tunnel before the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Stoke City at Madejski Stadium on April 05, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The EFL have confirmed they are investigating the club's most recent financial affairs. However, the governing body has yet to comment on the potential points docking for Reading with news expected soon. Burnley and Huddersfield Town are also waiting to hear from the EFL regarding their own financial and accounts submitting issues.

"I've said before there is no guarantee it [a points deduction] is coming, but I have got a feeling it is coming, just because of the way the EFL are being with other clubs," Ince said to Berkshire Live. "I think the cut-off mark is Thursday, so Thursday will be D-day for a lot of clubs."

