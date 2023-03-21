Championship club Reading to learn points deduction fate this week after Wigan Athletic drama
Reading are set to learn their fate from the EFL over a possible points deduction this week.
That’s after Reading’s Championship rivals Wigan Athletic were deducted three points earlier this week for failing to pay their players on time.
Reading, though, are waiting for news over a potential points deduction from the EFL after reports emerged two weeks ago claiming the club had allegedly breached the business plan which was implemented with the EFL after previously breaching profit and sustainability rules.
Any points deduction of their own for Reading could have serious ramifications for the club in terms of the Championship table with Paul Ince’s side are nine points clear of the relegation zone but lost four on the spin before drawing against Hull City during their last game.
The EFL have confirmed they are investigating the club's most recent financial affairs. However, the governing body has yet to comment on the potential points docking for Reading with news expected soon. Burnley and Huddersfield Town are also waiting to hear from the EFL regarding their own financial and accounts submitting issues.
"I've said before there is no guarantee it [a points deduction] is coming, but I have got a feeling it is coming, just because of the way the EFL are being with other clubs," Ince said to Berkshire Live. "I think the cut-off mark is Thursday, so Thursday will be D-day for a lot of clubs."
Sunderland have taken six points of Reading this season, defeating The Royals 3-0 away from home and 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.