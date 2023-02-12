Sunderland left it late as they claimed a 1-0 win over Reading at the Stadium of Light and our photographer was in attendance to capture the drama.
After a pretty uneventful first half, the Black Cats showed more attacking intent after the break. Patrick Roberts then scored the game’s only goal six minutes from time after cutting in from the right flank.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our snapper Frank Reid:
1. Sunderland fans
Patrick Roberts scored the game’s only goal six minutes from time after cutting in from the right flank as Sunderland defeated Reading at the Stadium of Light in the Championship in front of 38,046 fans.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Sunderland fans
Patrick Roberts scored the game’s only goal six minutes from time after cutting in from the right flank as Sunderland defeated Reading at the Stadium of Light in the Championship in front of 38,046 fans.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Sunderland fans
Patrick Roberts scored the game’s only goal six minutes from time after cutting in from the right flank as Sunderland defeated Reading at the Stadium of Light in the Championship in front of 38,046 fans.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Sunderland fans
Patrick Roberts scored the game’s only goal six minutes from time after cutting in from the right flank as Sunderland defeated Reading at the Stadium of Light in the Championship in front of 38,046 fans.
Photo: Frank Reid