News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
29 minutes ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
37 minutes ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
1 hour ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
1 hour ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report
2 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan

Paul Ince under pressure at Reading just one month after Sunderland confrontation

Paul Ince is under pressure at Championship club Reading after a string of poor results.

By James Copley
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 1 min read

Reading drew 1-1 with Hull City in the league last time out with The Royals having slipped to 18th in the Championship. Ince’s side, however, are nine points clear of the relegation zone but lost four on the spin before the game against The Tigers.

That run of results has left Ince under pressure just months after a spat with BBC reporter Jeff Brown at the Stadium of Light following Reading’s loss to Sunderland in February.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When it's an international break, the most important thing is to not get beaten [in the game just before] because if you lose, it takes you two weeks to get over it so that was the most important thing," added Ince following this side’s draw against Hull City.

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 17: Paul Ince, manager of Reading looks on before the Sky Bet Championship between Cardiff City and Reading at Cardiff City Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 17: Paul Ince, manager of Reading looks on before the Sky Bet Championship between Cardiff City and Reading at Cardiff City Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 17: Paul Ince, manager of Reading looks on before the Sky Bet Championship between Cardiff City and Reading at Cardiff City Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Most Popular

"It would have been a nice three points against Hull but it's another point to where we want to get to. There are other teams around us getting beaten but we're picking up points.

"It wasn't the greatest game we played, but it's not about that. It's now about collating points, it's not about playing beautiful football or this or that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Joe [Lumley] is getting booed because we're not going straight up the park (in the second half versus Hull) but if he can't kick it, he can't kick it. The worst thing that could have happened to the club was to lose the game, that's what we have got to understand."

Hull CitySunderlandStadium of LightBBC