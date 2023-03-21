Reading drew 1-1 with Hull City in the league last time out with The Royals having slipped to 18th in the Championship. Ince’s side, however, are nine points clear of the relegation zone but lost four on the spin before the game against The Tigers.

“When it's an international break, the most important thing is to not get beaten [in the game just before] because if you lose, it takes you two weeks to get over it so that was the most important thing," added Ince following this side’s draw against Hull City.

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 17: Paul Ince, manager of Reading looks on before the Sky Bet Championship between Cardiff City and Reading at Cardiff City Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

"It would have been a nice three points against Hull but it's another point to where we want to get to. There are other teams around us getting beaten but we're picking up points.

"It wasn't the greatest game we played, but it's not about that. It's now about collating points, it's not about playing beautiful football or this or that.

