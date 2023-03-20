And the club could be facing further sanctions in the future after being hit with fresh charges as a result of the day.

Wigan had agreed a suspended three-point penalty with the EFL earlier this season after failing to pay their players on time on three separate occasions. That penalty has now been enforced after the failure to play payer wagers ahead of last weekend's 1-1 draw with Watford.

The EFL have issued the fresh charges for further alleged infringements surrounding the agreed decision from earlier this season.Wigan were already bottom of the Championship table ahead of the decision and now face a major battle to retain their second-tier status following promotion from League One last season.

"Wigan Athletic has, with immediate effect, been deducted three points from the 2022/23 Championship table after the Club failed to pay player salaries again in March 2023," the EFL statement said.

"The Club had previously been charged and sanctioned for failing to adhere to the terms of the Standard Contracts that were in force between the Club and its Players in the months of June 2022, July 2022 and October 2022.

"This latest infringement by the Club to meet its obligations means the terms of the Agreed Decision the Club entered into with the EFL in January 2023 has been breached and the application of the suspended sporting sanction has been automatically triggered.

"In a further breach of the Agreed Decision, the Club’s owner has failed to deposit an amount equal to 125% of its forecast monthly wage bill in a designated Club account. This had been a key term of the Agreed Decision to help prevent the Club breaching EFL Regulations again, should there be future delays in the processing of overseas payments.