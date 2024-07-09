'Wonderful journey' - Chairman at Sunderland's Championship rivals reacts after major backroom exit
Sunderland’s Championship rivals Burnley have had a dramatic 24-hours with the arrival of Scott Parker as the new boss - and the departure of Craig Bellamy to Wales.
Bellamy has been appointed Wales head coach on a deal until 2028, replacing Rob Page who was sacked following the team’s failure to qualify for Euro 2024.
The 44-year-old leaves Burnley where he was assistant to former boss Vincent Kompany last season in the Premier League. He was made acting head coach at Turf Moor when Kompany left to join Bayern Munich in May but departs to take charge of the national team he represented 78 times as a player between 1998 and 2013.
The former Liverpool and Manchester City forward said: “I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football. I can’t wait to get started with our Nations League games in September.”
Bellamy leaves Turf Moor with the club’s blessing, with chairman Alan Pace saying: “I want to thank Craig for all his hard work during his time at Burnley and wish him the best for his new position as Wales manager. Craig has been a very important part of our wonderful journey the last two years. I’ve admired his leadership, knowledge and passion.”
